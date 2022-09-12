TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.53.

TerrAscend Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.79 on Monday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. Analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

