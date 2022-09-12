Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $74.13 Average PT from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

