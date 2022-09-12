TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

