TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
