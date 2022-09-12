Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Tops $47.82 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $47.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021690 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012145 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012613 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
Tezos (XTZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,097,911 coins and its circulating supply is 908,597,306 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
