Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Tops $47.82 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $47.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012145 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012613 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,097,911 coins and its circulating supply is 908,597,306 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

