The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.