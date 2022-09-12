The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
BKGFY opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
About The Berkeley Group
