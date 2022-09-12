The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $314.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $453.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.05 and its 200-day moving average is $349.08.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

