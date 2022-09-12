The Crypto Prophecies Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $560,507.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies launched on April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,692,250 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

