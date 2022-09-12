The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

DSG stock opened at C$89.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$72.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Joseph Walker purchased 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

