The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
