The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.59. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

