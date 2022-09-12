The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target to $40.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

