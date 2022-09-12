The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 466,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

