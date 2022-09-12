The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

