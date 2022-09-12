The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on RealReal to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get RealReal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 in the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RealReal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in RealReal by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.