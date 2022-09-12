The Sandbox Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $273.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014289 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker.As the Sandbox virtual world is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, it is secured by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The SAND token is a standard version ERC-20 token, which means owners can stake it and benefit from staking rewards. Unlike the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism employed by the Bitcoin blockchain, PoS does not require vast amounts of electrical or computing power to validate transactions. It relies on stakeholders with the largest holdings in SAND tokens. The PoS consensus mechanism allows for a lot of diverse applications while still ensuring the security of staked funds.”

