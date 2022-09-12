The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

