The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Hits $4.92 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $4,065.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.