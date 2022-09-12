Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of Thermon Group worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $10,937,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 72.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.79 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $595.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

