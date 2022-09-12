Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0604 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $320.30 million and $42.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095478 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00069145 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022329 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00031128 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008719 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
