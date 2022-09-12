TheVig (VIG) Market Capitalization Reaches $772,961.47

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One TheVig coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TheVig has a total market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 144.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

