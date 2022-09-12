TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,163,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,565,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,029,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

