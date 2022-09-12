TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 161,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.