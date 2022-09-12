TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 2.38% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,335,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,035,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,797 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.86 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

