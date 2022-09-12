TIG Advisors LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Colicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of COLIU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Colicity Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.