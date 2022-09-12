TIG Advisors LLC Buys 20,977 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 145.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $885,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.