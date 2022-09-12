TIG Advisors LLC Buys 23,764 Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.91% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG opened at $9.79 on Monday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

