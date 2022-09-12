TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $167,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.85 on Monday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Priveterra Acquisition Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

