TIG Advisors LLC Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5,189.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,509 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

