TIG Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPOF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

