TIG Advisors LLC Invests $24.48 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,266,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,480,000. Playtika makes up about 1.0% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Playtika as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Playtika by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Playtika by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.