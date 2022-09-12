TIG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 585.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises about 1.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of Momentive Global worth $43,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MNTV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

