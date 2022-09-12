TIG Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Vy Global Growth worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Vy Global Growth by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Vy Global Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Vy Global Growth has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.11.

Vy Global Growth Profile

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

