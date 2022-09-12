TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

