TIG Advisors LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 370,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $557,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCIIU opened at $9.87 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

