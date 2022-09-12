TIG Advisors LLC Sells 7,728 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in DiamondHead by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 61.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DiamondHead Price Performance

DHHCU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

DiamondHead Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.