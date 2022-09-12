Tiger Global Management LLC Has $481.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

