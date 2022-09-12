Tiger Global Management LLC Has $481.64 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $481,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.