Tiger King Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin.

Buying and Selling Tiger King

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.