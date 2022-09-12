TigerCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TigerCash has a market cap of $370,899.21 and $1.52 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,105.55 or 0.99763181 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

