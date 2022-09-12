Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.