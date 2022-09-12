Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
