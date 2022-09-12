Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,819.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $22,070.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.43 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

