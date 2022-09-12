Tokenomy (TEN) Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Tokenomy (TEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $708.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,340.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00473050 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

