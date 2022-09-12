TokenSwap (TP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4,838.24

TokenSwap (TP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. TokenSwap has a market cap of $4,838.24 and approximately $28,905.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenSwap has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.61 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00473524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00064273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005290 BTC.

About TokenSwap

TokenSwap is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

