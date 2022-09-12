Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $30.58 million and $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.