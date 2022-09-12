TON Token (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.07 Million

TON Token (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $9,017.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TON Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.