Toncoin Price Reaches $1.84 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $18.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00008235 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00741517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014375 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.