TOP (TOP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,055.00

TOP (TOP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $85,055.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00477877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

