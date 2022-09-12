Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.68 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPZ. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

