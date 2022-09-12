TotemFi (TOTM) Hits Market Cap of $177,217.64

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. TotemFi has a market cap of $177,217.64 and $11,492.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TOTM is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TotemFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.