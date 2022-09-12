TouchCon (TOC) Price Tops $0.0238 on Exchanges

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 169% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $3,476.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

