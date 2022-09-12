Tourmaline Oil Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$79.10 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$38.10 and a 52-week high of C$81.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.9499994 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,210.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.