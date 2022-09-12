TradeStars Reaches Market Cap of $121,386.25 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 8% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $121,386.25 and $14,941.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

TradeStars Profile

TSX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2021. TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.

Buying and Selling TradeStars

According to CryptoCompare, “TradeStars is a Fantasy Stocks trading platform powered by the Ethereum + Matic Layer 2 blockchains where users can trade digital assets that represent real-life events' statistics. It’s a decentralized social gaming experience in which people can express their passion for sports, compete against each other, and show “How much your sports knowledge is worth”.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

